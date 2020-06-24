5620 Leiden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazelwood/Cedonia! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to I-95 in Baltimore! Bright main level offers a comfortable living area and separate dining room with large windows. Galley style kitchen leads to a covered rear deck perfect for entertaining along with a fenced yard and parking pad! Upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub and bonus partially finished basement offers a bath and storage area! Full-size washer/dryer included!



VOUCHERS WELCOME! Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3694431)