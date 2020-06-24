All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 5620 Leiden Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
5620 Leiden Road
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

5620 Leiden Road

5620 Leiden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5620 Leiden Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazelwood/Cedonia! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome with easy access to I-95 in Baltimore! Bright main level offers a comfortable living area and separate dining room with large windows. Galley style kitchen leads to a covered rear deck perfect for entertaining along with a fenced yard and parking pad! Upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub and bonus partially finished basement offers a bath and storage area! Full-size washer/dryer included!

VOUCHERS WELCOME! Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3694431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Leiden Road have any available units?
5620 Leiden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 5620 Leiden Road have?
Some of 5620 Leiden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Leiden Road currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Leiden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Leiden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Leiden Road is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Leiden Road offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Leiden Road offers parking.
Does 5620 Leiden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 Leiden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Leiden Road have a pool?
No, 5620 Leiden Road does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Leiden Road have accessible units?
No, 5620 Leiden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Leiden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Leiden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 Leiden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5620 Leiden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University