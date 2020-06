Amenities

Very Clean. Nice Single Family Detached Home in Orchard Beach. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths with Fenced-in Back Yard. Rear Deck and Full Front Porch. Pellet Stove in Living Room. Partially Finished Basement. 2 Car Parking Pad. New Carpet. 2+ Year Lease Required. 670+ Credit Score Required. No Pets. Due to Covid-19, applications will be accepted prior to showings. No fees at this time. If owner approves, we will proceed to schedule showings and run the credit check.