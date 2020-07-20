Beautiful end of group Townhome that next to a open field with nice playground for young children. The home has three bedrooms with renovated bathrooms and a large four bedroom located in the finish basement. Two storage areas. New carpet through out the home. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113921 Property Id 113921
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4218 Baylis Ct have any available units?
4218 Baylis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 4218 Baylis Ct have?
Some of 4218 Baylis Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Baylis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Baylis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.