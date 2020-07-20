4218 Baylis Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated playground some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Available 06/01/19 Baylis - Property Id: 113921



Beautiful end of group Townhome that next to a open field with nice playground for young children. The home has three bedrooms with renovated bathrooms and a large four bedroom located in the finish basement. Two storage areas. New carpet through out the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113921

Property Id 113921



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4881002)