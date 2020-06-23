All apartments in Riverside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H

1346 Rigbie Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Rigbie Hall Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Charming and Cozy First Floor Condo Located in The Willows in Belcamp! Two Bedroom and One Full Bath Condo Features Large Foyer Entry with Coat Closet, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Adjacent Dining Room, Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Open and Bright Living Area with Sliding Glass Doors to Private Patio! Ample Sized Master Bedroom with Double Door Closet. Second Bedroom with Closet. Full Bath with Vanity, Tub, Shower and Toilet. Easy Level Entry. Assigned Parking. Play Ground and Tot Lot Right Outside your Front Door. Washer and Dryer Included! Perfectly Priced and Convenient Location! Easy Access to Shopping, I95, Route 40 and Route 7. Carpets Were Just Professionally Cleaned. Online application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have any available units?
1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have?
Some of 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H currently offering any rent specials?
1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H pet-friendly?
No, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H offer parking?
Yes, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H does offer parking.
Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have a pool?
No, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H does not have a pool.
Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have accessible units?
No, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H has units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H does not have units with air conditioning.
