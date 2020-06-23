1346 RIGBIE HALL CT #H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Charming and Cozy First Floor Condo Located in The Willows in Belcamp! Two Bedroom and One Full Bath Condo Features Large Foyer Entry with Coat Closet, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Adjacent Dining Room, Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Open and Bright Living Area with Sliding Glass Doors to Private Patio! Ample Sized Master Bedroom with Double Door Closet. Second Bedroom with Closet. Full Bath with Vanity, Tub, Shower and Toilet. Easy Level Entry. Assigned Parking. Play Ground and Tot Lot Right Outside your Front Door. Washer and Dryer Included! Perfectly Priced and Convenient Location! Easy Access to Shopping, I95, Route 40 and Route 7. Carpets Were Just Professionally Cleaned. Online application process.