1308 STOCKETT SQ
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:48 PM

1308 STOCKETT SQ

1308 Stockett Square · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Stockett Square, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious, end-unit townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, and 1 main level powder room in Riverside Community. Open concept floor plan with main level luxury vinyl "hardwood" flooring. Huge outdoor deck backing to mature trees perfect for entertaining. Convenient upstairs washer/dryer unit. Professionally cleaned upstairs carpeting. Community park-like setting just across the street. No need to to worry about lawn care, covered by landlord in HOA fees! Great location easily accessible to I-95, Route 40, shopping, and restaurants. Plenty of excess guest parking with 6+ spaces right in front of the home. Pool memberships available at Riverside Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have any available units?
1308 STOCKETT SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have?
Some of 1308 STOCKETT SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 STOCKETT SQ currently offering any rent specials?
1308 STOCKETT SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 STOCKETT SQ pet-friendly?
No, 1308 STOCKETT SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ offer parking?
Yes, 1308 STOCKETT SQ offers parking.
Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 STOCKETT SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have a pool?
Yes, 1308 STOCKETT SQ has a pool.
Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have accessible units?
No, 1308 STOCKETT SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 STOCKETT SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 STOCKETT SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 STOCKETT SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
