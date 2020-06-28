1308 STOCKETT SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Spacious, end-unit townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, and 1 main level powder room in Riverside Community. Open concept floor plan with main level luxury vinyl "hardwood" flooring. Huge outdoor deck backing to mature trees perfect for entertaining. Convenient upstairs washer/dryer unit. Professionally cleaned upstairs carpeting. Community park-like setting just across the street. No need to to worry about lawn care, covered by landlord in HOA fees! Great location easily accessible to I-95, Route 40, shopping, and restaurants. Plenty of excess guest parking with 6+ spaces right in front of the home. Pool memberships available at Riverside Community Center.