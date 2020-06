Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

VIDEO WALK THROUGH AVAILABLE Offered below market rent! Beautiful townhome in Belcamp - ready for immediate move in! New carpet and paint, kitchen appliances. Fantastic fenced yard with a shed. Minimum lawn care required as HOA takes care of front yard and common areas. Full size washer and dryer. Pets on a case by case basis. 625 TransUnion, strong rental history and qualified and verifiable income. Please TEXT Wendy for more information or to schedule a tour. $45 application fee.