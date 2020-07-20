1205 Raven Wood Court

Amenities

Available first floor 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium located at Riverside Park in Belcamp Maryland only 6 miles from Aberdeen Proving Grounds (APG). You can drive to the 715 Gate in 10 minutes via route 40. The condo was renovated 2 years ago. It is clean, well kept and has all new appliances, bathroom fixtures. Includes laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning. Kitchen is adjacent to the living room with open floor plan. Includes Electric stove range, above stove built-in microwave, refrigerator/freezer with ice and water dispenser, dish washer, garbage disposal and sink with pull out faucet.

The building includes a common area and intercom system.

Utilities: Electric only via BGE no gas.

Water: Included free

Parking is unassigned but plentiful directly in front of this unit.

- 2 minute drive to route 95.

- Walking distance to nearby ShopRite super market and shopping center.

-Community swimming pool located across the street is available to residents of Riverside Park for a $145/yr fee payable at the community center if you wish to join.

Restrictions:

- No pets

- No propane gas grills allowed.



