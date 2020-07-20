All apartments in Riverside
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1205 Raven Wood Court

1205 Raven Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Raven Wood Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available first floor 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium located at Riverside Park in Belcamp Maryland only 6 miles from Aberdeen Proving Grounds (APG). You can drive to the 715 Gate in 10 minutes via route 40. The condo was renovated 2 years ago. It is clean, well kept and has all new appliances, bathroom fixtures. Includes laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning. Kitchen is adjacent to the living room with open floor plan. Includes Electric stove range, above stove built-in microwave, refrigerator/freezer with ice and water dispenser, dish washer, garbage disposal and sink with pull out faucet.
The building includes a common area and intercom system.
Utilities: Electric only via BGE no gas.
Water: Included free
Parking is unassigned but plentiful directly in front of this unit.
Amenities:
- 2 minute drive to route 95.
- Walking distance to nearby ShopRite super market and shopping center.
-Community swimming pool located across the street is available to residents of Riverside Park for a $145/yr fee payable at the community center if you wish to join.
Restrictions:
- No pets
- No propane gas grills allowed.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35218

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Raven Wood Court have any available units?
1205 Raven Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1205 Raven Wood Court have?
Some of 1205 Raven Wood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Raven Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Raven Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Raven Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Raven Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1205 Raven Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Raven Wood Court offers parking.
Does 1205 Raven Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Raven Wood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Raven Wood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Raven Wood Court has a pool.
Does 1205 Raven Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Raven Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Raven Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Raven Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Raven Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 Raven Wood Court has units with air conditioning.
