Riverdale Park, MD
5303 Quintana St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

5303 Quintana St

5303 Quintana Street · No Longer Available
Riverdale Park
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

5303 Quintana Street, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Riverdale Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Renovated 3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home in Riverdale. Beautiful dark hardwood floors all throughout the living room along a ton of natural light. A separate dining room and a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, and a gas stove. 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a separated bath with a soaking tub and shower combination. The second floor has a huge third bedroom with plenty of closet storage space. Home has a spacious backyard and front yard perfect for entertaining! Big driveway for off street parking!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4931013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 Quintana St have any available units?
5303 Quintana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale Park, MD.
What amenities does 5303 Quintana St have?
Some of 5303 Quintana St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 Quintana St currently offering any rent specials?
5303 Quintana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 Quintana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5303 Quintana St is pet friendly.
Does 5303 Quintana St offer parking?
Yes, 5303 Quintana St offers parking.
Does 5303 Quintana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 Quintana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 Quintana St have a pool?
No, 5303 Quintana St does not have a pool.
Does 5303 Quintana St have accessible units?
No, 5303 Quintana St does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 Quintana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 Quintana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 Quintana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 Quintana St does not have units with air conditioning.
