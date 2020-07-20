5303 Quintana St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home in Riverdale. Beautiful dark hardwood floors all throughout the living room along a ton of natural light. A separate dining room and a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a pantry, and a gas stove. 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a separated bath with a soaking tub and shower combination. The second floor has a huge third bedroom with plenty of closet storage space. Home has a spacious backyard and front yard perfect for entertaining! Big driveway for off street parking!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE4931013)