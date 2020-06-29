4537 Madison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage

Please click here to apply If you like a positive community vibe youll love this TH located in the heart of the Art District. Finished Square Footage is over 1900. Community amenities include: Community Club House with a fitness center, swimming pool & outdoor recreation, tot lots, open green space areas, billiards lounge, art gallery, bike trails, PLENTY of dining, shopping, & entertainment. Walk to organic market and MARC train. Shuttle service to Metro Green Line. Minutes to University of Maryland and walking distance to DeMatha. Gleaming hardwood flooring, bright cabinetry w/ stainless appliances and large kitchen island. Private master suite on the top floor with roof top terrace. Plenty of parking in front of the home & garage area. Great location. You wont be disappointed!