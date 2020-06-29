All apartments in Riverdale Park
Find more places like 4537 Madison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale Park, MD
/
4537 Madison St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:35 PM

4537 Madison St

4537 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4537 Madison Street, Riverdale Park, MD 20781
Riverdale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
Please click here to apply If you like a positive community vibe youll love this TH located in the heart of the Art District. Finished Square Footage is over 1900. Community amenities include: Community Club House with a fitness center, swimming pool & outdoor recreation, tot lots, open green space areas, billiards lounge, art gallery, bike trails, PLENTY of dining, shopping, & entertainment. Walk to organic market and MARC train. Shuttle service to Metro Green Line. Minutes to University of Maryland and walking distance to DeMatha. Gleaming hardwood flooring, bright cabinetry w/ stainless appliances and large kitchen island. Private master suite on the top floor with roof top terrace. Plenty of parking in front of the home & garage area. Great location. You wont be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Madison St have any available units?
4537 Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale Park, MD.
What amenities does 4537 Madison St have?
Some of 4537 Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 4537 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale Park.
Does 4537 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Madison St offers parking.
Does 4537 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Madison St have a pool?
Yes, 4537 Madison St has a pool.
Does 4537 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 4537 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 Madison St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 Madison St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4537 Madison St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St
Riverdale Park, MD 20737

Similar Pages

Riverdale Park 1 BedroomsRiverdale Park 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverdale Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Riverdale Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MD
Marlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America