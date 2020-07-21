707 BRICKSTON RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

READY TO RENT? Updated, painted and ready to move right in! Rarely available garage town-home located in the Village of Timbergrove. The lower level hosts a new half bath, laundry and large family room with a new slider walk out to a lower deck and garden. The main level has stunning new hardwood floors, new stove, new microwave, recessed lighting and huge pot rack over the island. Walk out onto the freshly painted upper deck and enjoy the shaded evenings. Three large bedrooms with new windows and 2 newly updated full baths finish the upper level. Other updates include a new Garage door opener and 30yr Roof (2015). Community amenities include access to a pool, playground and clubhouse. This home is move-in gorgeous! Don't miss it!