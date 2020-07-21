All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM

707 BRICKSTON RD

707 Brickston Road · No Longer Available
Location

707 Brickston Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
READY TO RENT? Updated, painted and ready to move right in! Rarely available garage town-home located in the Village of Timbergrove. The lower level hosts a new half bath, laundry and large family room with a new slider walk out to a lower deck and garden. The main level has stunning new hardwood floors, new stove, new microwave, recessed lighting and huge pot rack over the island. Walk out onto the freshly painted upper deck and enjoy the shaded evenings. Three large bedrooms with new windows and 2 newly updated full baths finish the upper level. Other updates include a new Garage door opener and 30yr Roof (2015). Community amenities include access to a pool, playground and clubhouse. This home is move-in gorgeous! Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 BRICKSTON RD have any available units?
707 BRICKSTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 BRICKSTON RD have?
Some of 707 BRICKSTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 BRICKSTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
707 BRICKSTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 BRICKSTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 707 BRICKSTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 707 BRICKSTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 707 BRICKSTON RD offers parking.
Does 707 BRICKSTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 BRICKSTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 BRICKSTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 707 BRICKSTON RD has a pool.
Does 707 BRICKSTON RD have accessible units?
No, 707 BRICKSTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 707 BRICKSTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 BRICKSTON RD has units with dishwashers.
