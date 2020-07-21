64 Brookshire Drive - 1

Amenities
Lovely, three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home with partially finished basement including laundry and powder room. Off Street/unassigned parking lot. Newly renovated and includes all appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.
Lovely, three bedroom, one bathroom town home with partially finished basement. Off Street/unassigned parking lot. Newly renovated and includes all appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer. Available 7/1/2019 - tours expected to be available starting week of June 10 (photos provided are for references for finishes and similar to a neighboring unit)