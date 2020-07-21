All apartments in Reisterstown
Reisterstown, MD
64 Brookshire Drive - 1
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:16 PM

64 Brookshire Drive - 1

64 Brookshire Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

64 Brookshire Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely, three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home with partially finished basement including laundry and powder room. Off Street/unassigned parking lot. Newly renovated and includes all appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.
Lovely, three bedroom, one bathroom town home with partially finished basement. Off Street/unassigned parking lot. Newly renovated and includes all appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer. Available 7/1/2019 - tours expected to be available starting week of June 10 (photos provided are for references for finishes and similar to a neighboring unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 have any available units?
64 Brookshire Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 have?
Some of 64 Brookshire Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
64 Brookshire Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Brookshire Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
