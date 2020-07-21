53 SHETLAND CIR

Amenities
Price Reduction ! Available Immediately ! Clean Spacious First Floor Condo with 2 full Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths in The Huntsman. Hardwood Floors through out. Full Size Washer and Dryer in Condo. Master Bedroom w/Master Bath and Walk-in Closet. Second Bedroom w/Double Closet. Dining Room/Kitchen w/Bay Window, Appliances and Pantry. Enjoy summer months at the Community Pool. Condo has Energy Efficient HVAC System and Sanitized Air Vents. Freshly Painted & Clean ready to move in. Trash conveniently picked up at your doorstep 3 times a week. Condo is close to Rt 795, Public Bus Service and Metro. No Housing Vouchers.