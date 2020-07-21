53 SHETLAND CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Price Reduction ! Available Immediately ! Clean Spacious First Floor Condo with 2 full Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths in The Huntsman. Hardwood Floors through out. Full Size Washer and Dryer in Condo. Master Bedroom w/Master Bath and Walk-in Closet. Second Bedroom w/Double Closet. Dining Room/Kitchen w/Bay Window, Appliances and Pantry. Enjoy summer months at the Community Pool. Condo has Energy Efficient HVAC System and Sanitized Air Vents. Freshly Painted & Clean ready to move in. Trash conveniently picked up at your doorstep 3 times a week. Condo is close to Rt 795, Public Bus Service and Metro. No Housing Vouchers.