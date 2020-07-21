All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:23 PM

53 SHETLAND CIR

53 Shetland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

53 Shetland Circle, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Price Reduction ! Available Immediately ! Clean Spacious First Floor Condo with 2 full Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths in The Huntsman. Hardwood Floors through out. Full Size Washer and Dryer in Condo. Master Bedroom w/Master Bath and Walk-in Closet. Second Bedroom w/Double Closet. Dining Room/Kitchen w/Bay Window, Appliances and Pantry. Enjoy summer months at the Community Pool. Condo has Energy Efficient HVAC System and Sanitized Air Vents. Freshly Painted & Clean ready to move in. Trash conveniently picked up at your doorstep 3 times a week. Condo is close to Rt 795, Public Bus Service and Metro. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 SHETLAND CIR have any available units?
53 SHETLAND CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 SHETLAND CIR have?
Some of 53 SHETLAND CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 SHETLAND CIR currently offering any rent specials?
53 SHETLAND CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 SHETLAND CIR pet-friendly?
No, 53 SHETLAND CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 53 SHETLAND CIR offer parking?
Yes, 53 SHETLAND CIR offers parking.
Does 53 SHETLAND CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 SHETLAND CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 SHETLAND CIR have a pool?
Yes, 53 SHETLAND CIR has a pool.
Does 53 SHETLAND CIR have accessible units?
No, 53 SHETLAND CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 53 SHETLAND CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 SHETLAND CIR has units with dishwashers.
