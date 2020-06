Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3lv,3br/2 1/2bath Town home with garage, in the beautiful Suburbia neighborhood in Reisterstown. Wall to wall carpet, dark stainless steel fridge and microwave. Bonus room on lower level. large deck for out door dining. Master suit with spacious walk in closet. Access community center and pool. Tenant required to pay for landscaping maintenance monthly fee of $50. No pets & no smoking.