426 MAIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PERFECT LOCATION FOR LIVE IN THE HOME AND USE IT AS YOUR BUSINESS OFFICE! COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL!LOCATED IN HEART OF HISTORICAL REISTERSTOWN THIS FABULOUS HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS,2 FULL BATHROOMS HAS IT ALL READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW FROM TOP TO THE BOTTOM:NEW SIDING, NEW WINDOWS , NEW ROOF,NEW DECK,NEW HVAC SYSTEM ,NEW FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN, NEW COUNTERTOP,NEW APPLIANCES ,NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW PAINTING , NEW PAVED DRIVEWAY , LOTS OF STORAGE PLACE IN THE BASEMEN.EMAIL US AND WE WILL REPLY TO YOU WITH 3D TOUR LINKS.SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!