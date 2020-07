Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities

Come and tour your new home. This stunning remodel provides all of the comforts necessary to enjoy life. This property has a brand new kitchen and appliances, updated bathrooms, flooring throughout. New windows increase efficiency to help possibly lower bills for utilities and make this property even more affordable. Living in your new home will provide a lot of living space to share with friends and family, or to just stay in and enjoy. Come tour your new home today!!