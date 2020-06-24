203 Caraway Road

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Mount Royal has a long tradition of welcoming residents to Baltimore. This classic building features a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, some with dens. The Mount Royal has beautifully renovated apartment homes with stainless steel appliances. We offer a quality living environment in a convenient setting that youll love to call home. We are conveniently located near the campuses of UB, MICA and Johns Hopkins University in Mount Vernon of Baltimores cultural district.