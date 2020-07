Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Garage Townhome in Reisterstown. Gorgeous laminate flooring on the main level. Spacious kitchen with island, granite and SS appliances is perfect for entertaining! Slider leads out to deck. Master bed features private bath. Finished basement with game or family room. Small pets negotiable with pet deposit. No smoking. Must have credit 600 or better. To view, please call or text Catherine 443.583.4420.