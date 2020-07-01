13 TARTAN COURT

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Updated 4 bed/3 full bath townhome available for rent immediately! This townhouse has it all. Gleaming hardwoods on the main level greet you in the spacious living room, leading into the updated large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New carpet graces the upper and lower level and all three full bathrooms feature brand new vanities. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and an additional large bedroom in the finished basement, this home has space for all . Rent includes access to community pool! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. $50 application fee for all adults.