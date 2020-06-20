All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 12011 Tarragon Rd I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
12011 Tarragon Rd I
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

12011 Tarragon Rd I

12011 Tarragon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12011 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803

Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout. New windows! Water, maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, and pest control all included in rent. Onsite laundry. Close to Franklin High School, easy access to I-795. NO PETS. Vouchers welcome, will not last long!

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off 1st months rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282803
Property Id 282803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 Tarragon Rd I have any available units?
12011 Tarragon Rd I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12011 Tarragon Rd I have?
Some of 12011 Tarragon Rd I's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 Tarragon Rd I currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Tarragon Rd I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Tarragon Rd I pet-friendly?
No, 12011 Tarragon Rd I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 12011 Tarragon Rd I offer parking?
No, 12011 Tarragon Rd I does not offer parking.
Does 12011 Tarragon Rd I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 Tarragon Rd I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Tarragon Rd I have a pool?
No, 12011 Tarragon Rd I does not have a pool.
Does 12011 Tarragon Rd I have accessible units?
No, 12011 Tarragon Rd I does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Tarragon Rd I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 Tarragon Rd I has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms
Reisterstown Apartments with ParkingReisterstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Reisterstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MD
South Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University