12011 Tarragon Rd I

Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803



Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout. New windows! Water, maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, and pest control all included in rent. Onsite laundry. Close to Franklin High School, easy access to I-795. NO PETS. Vouchers welcome, will not last long!



No Pets Allowed



