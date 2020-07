8200 SHADY SPRING DRIVE

Amenities

Open house showing on 07/11/2020 2pm-4pm ,***DUE TO COVID-19 ANYONE ENTERING MUST HAVE MASK ON***THIS PROPERTY MUST WEAR MASK AND GLOVES AT ALL TIMES, FOR THE SAFETY OF THE HOMEOWNER & OCCUPANTS, YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER/SHOW THE PROPERTY IF NOT WEARING PROTECTIVE GEAR****WELCOME TO THIS GORGEOUS & SPACIOUS 4BD & 2 1/2BAEND-UNIT TOWN HOME SITUATED IN THE WONDERFUL COMMUNITY OF MINERAL SPRINGS Vill.REMODELED READY TO MOVE IN! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CEILINGS IN LIVING/DINING AREA.UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES . PARQUET FLOORING INSTALLED THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL. GLAMOROUS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT UPPER LEVEL. . LARGE FULLY FENCED SHAPE BACKYARD IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, ICC -200, METRO, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS &MUCH MORE. HURRY THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WONT LAST LONG! Good Credit is MUST