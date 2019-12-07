All apartments in Redland
7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE

7808 Havenside Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Havenside Terrace, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
OPEN HOUSE Thu, Nov 21 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Imagine the convenience of being a mile away from the Shady Grove Metro while living in a neighborhood with playgrounds, fields, and courts! Never worry about parking with two assigned parking spots and plenty of street parking. Gas-cooking kitchen has been updated with SS appliances, genuine granite countertops, tile flooring, and rail lighting (if the oversized, French-door fridge isn't enough, there's a 2nd fridge in the basement). Enjoy the easy-cleaning of the beautiful bamboo flooring on the main floor. All three floors have updated bathrooms for your convenience. Basement has a large finished room that can be used as a guest room, office, or den space. There's a huge, clean, unfinished area that provides a huge amount of extra storage. Bedrooms all have custom built-in shelving making organizing a breeze. Friendly, local landlords & easy to apply online. Apply today, and move-in before the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have any available units?
7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have?
Some of 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

