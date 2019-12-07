7808 HAVENSIDE TERRACE

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE Thu, Nov 21 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Imagine the convenience of being a mile away from the Shady Grove Metro while living in a neighborhood with playgrounds, fields, and courts! Never worry about parking with two assigned parking spots and plenty of street parking. Gas-cooking kitchen has been updated with SS appliances, genuine granite countertops, tile flooring, and rail lighting (if the oversized, French-door fridge isn't enough, there's a 2nd fridge in the basement). Enjoy the easy-cleaning of the beautiful bamboo flooring on the main floor. All three floors have updated bathrooms for your convenience. Basement has a large finished room that can be used as a guest room, office, or den space. There's a huge, clean, unfinished area that provides a huge amount of extra storage. Bedrooms all have custom built-in shelving making organizing a breeze. Friendly, local landlords & easy to apply online. Apply today, and move-in before the holidays!