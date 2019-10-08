All apartments in Redland
Redland, MD
7802 Mistic View Ct
7802 Mistic View Ct

7802 Mistic View Court · No Longer Available
Location

7802 Mistic View Court, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
- Sunlight filled beautiful 3-level townhouse in a lovely neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 3 full- baths and 1 half-bath. Hardwood flooring throughout all levels and staircases, spacious open kitchen with eat-in area, modern touched cabinets, open window to dining room, sitting area with glass door off to deck. 2-floor raised high living room with fireplace, custom-made bookcase, walk-out door off to backyard, one den for office/library. Spacey bedrooms with ceiling fans, walk-in closet, separated shower and bath tub in Master BR. Convenience location near to metro, highway entrance & shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 Mistic View Ct have any available units?
7802 Mistic View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7802 Mistic View Ct have?
Some of 7802 Mistic View Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 Mistic View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7802 Mistic View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 Mistic View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7802 Mistic View Ct offer parking?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7802 Mistic View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 Mistic View Ct have a pool?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7802 Mistic View Ct have accessible units?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 Mistic View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7802 Mistic View Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7802 Mistic View Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
