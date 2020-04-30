7018 Roslyn Ave

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bed/ 2 Full and 2 Half Bath EOG Townhome in Rockville! Walk on inside to a nice foyer leading into your main level with upgraded tile flooring and neutral colors. Walk into your updated kitchen with ample cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space! The separate dining room exposes light hardwood flooring with a step leading into your dark hardwood flooring living room! Off of the living room is direct access to your back patio with a walk down to your backyard! There is also a half bathroom! Upstairs you will find three huge bedrooms including a master bedroom with a spacious closet and an updated master bath! There is also an additional bathroom on this level! The finished basement includes space for indoor entertainment, another half bathroom, and a full sized washer and dryer!



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5506838)