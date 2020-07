Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Exceptional 3BR/2.5B End unit townhouse overlooking Twelve Trees community beautiful greenery scene. Very close to the Community Center with swimming pool and tennis courts. This home has lots of space , separate dining room and walk-out Living Room to fenced in patio for privacy. Large basement for storage or additional entertainment area.*The Owner is not participating in the Voucher program*