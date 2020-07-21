All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:24 AM

9913 LIBERTY ROAD

9913 Liberty Road · No Longer Available
Location

9913 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
garage
Your search is over!Come check out this gorgeous sprawling rancher with huge finished basement, completely remodeled from top to bottom and call it home.Available for move in IMMEDIATELY! Features 4 spacious bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, oversized clubroom in basement, gleaming hardwoods on 1st floor, recessed lighting, all new central AC & heat, plumbing, electric, windows, roof, doors large yard, driveway with 2 car garage and so much more you'd have to see it to believe it!Designer kitchen with soft close cabinets, high end granite counters, tiled backsplash, ceramic floor, stainless steel appliances and under cabinet lighting too!Bathrooms boast luxury tile tub surrounds, tiled floor, vanities, accessories and lighting.This house is not going to last - visit now before it's too late.Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.Proof of renter's insurance required.Section 8 voucher welcome if you make $1500-$2000 per month at least. Rent to own possibility.This property is zoned for Use as a School or Assisted Living (Preset rent amount will change if you use it for commercial purposes on case by case basis). Contact James 410-852-1119 for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have any available units?
9913 LIBERTY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have?
Some of 9913 LIBERTY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 LIBERTY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9913 LIBERTY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 LIBERTY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD offers parking.
Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have a pool?
No, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9913 LIBERTY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9913 LIBERTY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
