9913 LIBERTY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking garage

Your search is over!Come check out this gorgeous sprawling rancher with huge finished basement, completely remodeled from top to bottom and call it home.Available for move in IMMEDIATELY! Features 4 spacious bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, oversized clubroom in basement, gleaming hardwoods on 1st floor, recessed lighting, all new central AC & heat, plumbing, electric, windows, roof, doors large yard, driveway with 2 car garage and so much more you'd have to see it to believe it!Designer kitchen with soft close cabinets, high end granite counters, tiled backsplash, ceramic floor, stainless steel appliances and under cabinet lighting too!Bathrooms boast luxury tile tub surrounds, tiled floor, vanities, accessories and lighting.This house is not going to last - visit now before it's too late.Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.Proof of renter's insurance required.Section 8 voucher welcome if you make $1500-$2000 per month at least. Rent to own possibility.This property is zoned for Use as a School or Assisted Living (Preset rent amount will change if you use it for commercial purposes on case by case basis). Contact James 410-852-1119 for a showing today!