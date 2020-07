Amenities

A beautiful 4BR/2BA home on a lush landscaped lot - lower level family room with a wood burning fireplace. Large bedroom with walk-in closet on lower and a large bathroom on lower level. A great deck leading off the dining room, overlooking a large backyard with mature trees. Original hardwood floors throughout the top level. Spacious dining area and second living room or den area on top level. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and fresh paint throughout the home. A must see home!