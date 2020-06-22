Amenities

8807 Harkate Way - Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse - Quiet and charming is how you would describe this 3 bed, 1 bath townhouse. Light and bright living room with carpet and fresh paint. Separate dining room for those family get togethers. Large galley kitchen with appliances including: electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Next to the kitchen is a cozy breakfast nook that overlooks the large fenced in yard. Second floor has a great Master bedroom with his and her closets, 2 good size bedrooms with new carpet, and a large full bath finish. Large finished family room in the basement with new carpet and a separate laundry room with hook ups. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1445/ Month + Utilities. Application fees are non refundable.



(RLNE2077277)