Randallstown, MD
8807 Harkate Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8807 Harkate Way

8807 Harkate Way · No Longer Available
Randallstown
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

8807 Harkate Way, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
8807 Harkate Way - Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse - Quiet and charming is how you would describe this 3 bed, 1 bath townhouse. Light and bright living room with carpet and fresh paint. Separate dining room for those family get togethers. Large galley kitchen with appliances including: electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Next to the kitchen is a cozy breakfast nook that overlooks the large fenced in yard. Second floor has a great Master bedroom with his and her closets, 2 good size bedrooms with new carpet, and a large full bath finish. Large finished family room in the basement with new carpet and a separate laundry room with hook ups. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1445/ Month + Utilities. Application fees are non refundable.

(RLNE2077277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Harkate Way have any available units?
8807 Harkate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 8807 Harkate Way have?
Some of 8807 Harkate Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 Harkate Way currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Harkate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Harkate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8807 Harkate Way is pet friendly.
Does 8807 Harkate Way offer parking?
No, 8807 Harkate Way does not offer parking.
Does 8807 Harkate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Harkate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Harkate Way have a pool?
No, 8807 Harkate Way does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Harkate Way have accessible units?
No, 8807 Harkate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Harkate Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8807 Harkate Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Harkate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Harkate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
