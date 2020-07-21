8642 Lucerne Rd

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in Randallstown!
Rent the whole house for $3000/month or $1700/month for one level (submit an inquiry for more details)
Property highlights
- Well maintained with luxury finished throughout
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Large screened in porch
- Gorgeous backyard built for entertaining
- Huge Patio with 2 outdoor bars, grills, fire pit
- Kick back in the porch swings, hammock or jacuzzi
- Private driveway and plenty of street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets!
Available October!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5130487)