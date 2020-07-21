8642 Lucerne Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in Randallstown!

Rent the whole house for $3000/month or $1700/month for one level (submit an inquiry for more details)



Property highlights



- Well maintained with luxury finished throughout

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement

- Large screened in porch

- Gorgeous backyard built for entertaining

- Huge Patio with 2 outdoor bars, grills, fire pit

- Kick back in the porch swings, hammock or jacuzzi

- Private driveway and plenty of street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets!



Available October!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5130487)