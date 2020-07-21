All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

8642 Lucerne Rd

8642 Lucerne Road · No Longer Available
Location

8642 Lucerne Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

patio / balcony
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in Randallstown!
Rent the whole house for $3000/month or $1700/month for one level (submit an inquiry for more details)

Property highlights

- Well maintained with luxury finished throughout
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Large screened in porch
- Gorgeous backyard built for entertaining
- Huge Patio with 2 outdoor bars, grills, fire pit
- Kick back in the porch swings, hammock or jacuzzi
- Private driveway and plenty of street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets!

Available October!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8642 Lucerne Rd have any available units?
8642 Lucerne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 8642 Lucerne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8642 Lucerne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8642 Lucerne Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 8642 Lucerne Rd offer parking?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8642 Lucerne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8642 Lucerne Rd have a pool?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8642 Lucerne Rd have accessible units?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8642 Lucerne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8642 Lucerne Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8642 Lucerne Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
