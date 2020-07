Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous townhouse with two skylights, newly renovated, huge size masters suites-with soaking tub, finished basement with full bath in the basement, two large rooms with closet and storage, and updated 17" cabinets in the kitchen with tiles. What a great view off your private balcony.Plenty of association amenities to enjoy. This TH will not last long.