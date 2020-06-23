8601 Gray Fox Rd

Amenities
Rent:
$1,407 - $1,557
Apartment Features
Spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments
Fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher
Washer/Dryer connections*
Washer/Dryer*
Access to private balcony or patio from kitchen*
Dens available*
2 full baths in 3-bedroom homes
6 sliding door to balcony/patio
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Walk-in closets
FiOS/Comcast high-speed Internet & cable
Central heat & air conditioning
Expansive private balconies
Community Features
Pet friendly
Picnic areas with grills
Fitness center
Laundry facilities in each building
Tot play areas
Close to public transportation - 77 & 54 MTA bus line
Beautiful reliable landscaping
Close to new Wal-Mart SuperCenter, Shopping Centers, Food Lion, Aldi & Rite Aid
Walking distance to Liberty Road
24-hour emergency maintenance
Professionally managed by Morgan Properties