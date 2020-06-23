All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8601 Gray Fox Rd

8601 Gray Fox Road · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Gray Fox Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Rent:
$1,407 - $1,557

Apartment Features
Spacious 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments
Fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher
Washer/Dryer connections*
Washer/Dryer*
Access to private balcony or patio from kitchen*
Dens available*
2 full baths in 3-bedroom homes
6 sliding door to balcony/patio
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Walk-in closets
FiOS/Comcast high-speed Internet & cable
Central heat & air conditioning
Expansive private balconies

Community Features
Pet friendly
Picnic areas with grills
Fitness center
Laundry facilities in each building
Tot play areas
Close to public transportation - 77 & 54 MTA bus line
Beautiful reliable landscaping
Close to new Wal-Mart SuperCenter, Shopping Centers, Food Lion, Aldi & Rite Aid
Walking distance to Liberty Road
24-hour emergency maintenance
Professionally managed by Morgan Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have any available units?
8601 Gray Fox Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have?
Some of 8601 Gray Fox Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Gray Fox Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Gray Fox Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Gray Fox Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Gray Fox Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd offer parking?
No, 8601 Gray Fox Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Gray Fox Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have a pool?
No, 8601 Gray Fox Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have accessible units?
No, 8601 Gray Fox Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 Gray Fox Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 Gray Fox Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8601 Gray Fox Rd has units with air conditioning.
