105 Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD with parking

Named after two 18th Century tavern keepers, Randallstown is located in historic Baltimore County. Minutes away from the city, this historic town is home to a historical landmark: the Choate House, a two and a half story stone building built in 1810.

Randallstown has more to offer than history. Its an urban suburb that has plenty of culture, cuisine and adventure. If you're in the mood for Indian, visit Akbar Palace for some chicken vindaloo. Or if soul food is more your style, Southern Blues is sure to satisfy. Not a foodie, not to worry. Randallstown, MD has plenty of historical and entertaining activities to partake in. The Real Feel Art Gallery exhibits the work of local artist William Thomas, whose inspiring pieces warm the heart and soul. Randallstown is also close to nearby Baltimore City, the Baltimore Aquarium and Baltimore Harbor. See more