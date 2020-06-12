/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
239 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
8 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
848 sqft
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1045 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
52 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
53 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
35 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
37 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
952 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
10 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
9 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
792 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
4 Units Available
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1180 sqft
Hip, three-story mid-century apartments with modern updates. Vintage brick walls, large full-length windows in living area, spacious kitchen counters for dining and entertaining guests. Renovated bathrooms with new cabinets. Pool and playground available for residents.
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
5014 Stone Shop Cir.
5014 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
985 sqft
5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
3924 ROLLING ROAD
3924 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1118 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo in Pikesville. Penthouse 3rd floor unit, new hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, close to metro, near old court middle school. Water included, only pay Electric. Easy to show, move-in ready shortly.
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
