88 Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD with garage

Randallstown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 1 mile of Randallstown
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,734
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9509 MARY GENEVA LANE
9509 Mary Geneva Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Beautiful end unit Luxury Home in Ballard green neighborhood. Close to all major routes, Malls and Restaurants. Community has a pool and clubhouse, elementary school a walk away. Spacious house with a one car garage and a backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Randallstown
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,114
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Avalon East Townhouse
26 Peregrine Court, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Available 07/01/20 Beautifully updated Avalon Townhouse including the garage available Summer 2020. Avalon East community rarely available for rent 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse with a wood burning fireplace in the family room.
City Guide for Randallstown, MD

Named after two 18th Century tavern keepers, Randallstown is located in historic Baltimore County. Minutes away from the city, this historic town is home to a historical landmark: the Choate House, a two and a half story stone building built in 1810.

Randallstown has more to offer than history. Its an urban suburb that has plenty of culture, cuisine and adventure. If you're in the mood for Indian, visit Akbar Palace for some chicken vindaloo. Or if soul food is more your style, Southern Blues is sure to satisfy. Not a foodie, not to worry. Randallstown, MD has plenty of historical and entertaining activities to partake in. The Real Feel Art Gallery exhibits the work of local artist William Thomas, whose inspiring pieces warm the heart and soul. Randallstown is also close to nearby Baltimore City, the Baltimore Aquarium and Baltimore Harbor. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Randallstown, MD

Randallstown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

