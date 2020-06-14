88 Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD with garage
Named after two 18th Century tavern keepers, Randallstown is located in historic Baltimore County. Minutes away from the city, this historic town is home to a historical landmark: the Choate House, a two and a half story stone building built in 1810.
Randallstown has more to offer than history. Its an urban suburb that has plenty of culture, cuisine and adventure. If you're in the mood for Indian, visit Akbar Palace for some chicken vindaloo. Or if soul food is more your style, Southern Blues is sure to satisfy. Not a foodie, not to worry. Randallstown, MD has plenty of historical and entertaining activities to partake in. The Real Feel Art Gallery exhibits the work of local artist William Thomas, whose inspiring pieces warm the heart and soul. Randallstown is also close to nearby Baltimore City, the Baltimore Aquarium and Baltimore Harbor. See more
Randallstown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.