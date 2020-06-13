255 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD
Named after two 18th Century tavern keepers, Randallstown is located in historic Baltimore County. Minutes away from the city, this historic town is home to a historical landmark: the Choate House, a two and a half story stone building built in 1810.
Randallstown has more to offer than history. Its an urban suburb that has plenty of culture, cuisine and adventure. If you're in the mood for Indian, visit Akbar Palace for some chicken vindaloo. Or if soul food is more your style, Southern Blues is sure to satisfy. Not a foodie, not to worry. Randallstown, MD has plenty of historical and entertaining activities to partake in. The Real Feel Art Gallery exhibits the work of local artist William Thomas, whose inspiring pieces warm the heart and soul. Randallstown is also close to nearby Baltimore City, the Baltimore Aquarium and Baltimore Harbor. See more
Finding an apartment in Randallstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.