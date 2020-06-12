/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
140 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1136 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1100 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1172 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1045 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
952 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1244 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
50 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
792 sqft
Updated kitchens and ample floor plans make these apartments homey. Each building in complex has its own laundry center. Next to Winfield Elementary School. Commuters will like easy access to I-695.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1128 sqft
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
4 Units Available
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1180 sqft
Hip, three-story mid-century apartments with modern updates. Vintage brick walls, large full-length windows in living area, spacious kitchen counters for dining and entertaining guests. Renovated bathrooms with new cabinets. Pool and playground available for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3924 ROLLING ROAD
3924 Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1118 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo in Pikesville. Penthouse 3rd floor unit, new hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, close to metro, near old court middle school. Water included, only pay Electric. Easy to show, move-in ready shortly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Reisterstown
10 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
960 sqft
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
