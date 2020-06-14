102 Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD with gym
Named after two 18th Century tavern keepers, Randallstown is located in historic Baltimore County. Minutes away from the city, this historic town is home to a historical landmark: the Choate House, a two and a half story stone building built in 1810.
Randallstown has more to offer than history. Its an urban suburb that has plenty of culture, cuisine and adventure. If you're in the mood for Indian, visit Akbar Palace for some chicken vindaloo. Or if soul food is more your style, Southern Blues is sure to satisfy. Not a foodie, not to worry. Randallstown, MD has plenty of historical and entertaining activities to partake in. The Real Feel Art Gallery exhibits the work of local artist William Thomas, whose inspiring pieces warm the heart and soul. Randallstown is also close to nearby Baltimore City, the Baltimore Aquarium and Baltimore Harbor. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Randallstown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.