1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
170 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Randallstown, MD
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Results within 1 mile of Randallstown
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
1015 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,664
960 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
40 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.
Results within 5 miles of Randallstown
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
5 Units Available
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
665 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
586 sqft
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,117
705 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
703 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
920 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
