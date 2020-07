Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking garage

- Beautiful spacious 55 and over townhome located in suburban Pikesville in a gated community. Includes garage, oversized finished Basement, washer dryer, granite countertops, loaded with extras. Communiuty exercise facility. Minutes from Reisterstown Rd and 695. Pictures tell 1,000 words. This will not last long. Call to schedule a viewing and put in an application.



(RLNE4799017)