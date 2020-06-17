4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green garage internet access tennis court

Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old). Interior designer furnished and accessorized, this home boasts a chefs granite kitchen with adjacent laundry room, an open floor plan living/dining room with cathedral ceilings, first floor master bedroom suite, and a cozy sunroom leading to a deck with a lovely view. The second floor has two bedrooms both with walk in closets and a shared bathroom. A large lofted area off the bedrooms overlooks the living/dining rooms below and offers an airy family room feel. Rental includes free use of the exercise facilities, pool, tennis court, and putting green. $400 a month for utilities includes gas, electric, water, water purification system, and internet and cable services. Lawn maintenance included. 1 car garage space available for $50 monthly. Owner lives in the lower level apartment and has a cat. No residents under 18 years of age allowed as this is a 55+community. Short term rentals of 3-6 months will be considered for $2500 monthly plus utilities. GUIDED TOUR OF HOME: Click on Video Camera Icon Above or Copy & Paste in Browser or Click on Link: https://drive.google.com/a/yourvisiongroup.com/file/d/1SD4Ks2ZKXyOf7-TxJqN58fr5vlsLnnIK/view?usp=drive_web