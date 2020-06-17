All apartments in Randallstown
Randallstown, MD
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD

4306 Pearl Berry Road · (410) 984-8624
Location

4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD 21208

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4580 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
tennis court
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old). Interior designer furnished and accessorized, this home boasts a chefs granite kitchen with adjacent laundry room, an open floor plan living/dining room with cathedral ceilings, first floor master bedroom suite, and a cozy sunroom leading to a deck with a lovely view. The second floor has two bedrooms both with walk in closets and a shared bathroom. A large lofted area off the bedrooms overlooks the living/dining rooms below and offers an airy family room feel. Rental includes free use of the exercise facilities, pool, tennis court, and putting green. $400 a month for utilities includes gas, electric, water, water purification system, and internet and cable services. Lawn maintenance included. 1 car garage space available for $50 monthly. Owner lives in the lower level apartment and has a cat. No residents under 18 years of age allowed as this is a 55+community. Short term rentals of 3-6 months will be considered for $2500 monthly plus utilities. GUIDED TOUR OF HOME: Click on Video Camera Icon Above or Copy & Paste in Browser or Click on Link: https://drive.google.com/a/yourvisiongroup.com/file/d/1SD4Ks2ZKXyOf7-TxJqN58fr5vlsLnnIK/view?usp=drive_web

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have any available units?
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD has a pool.
Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
