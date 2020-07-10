All apartments in Randallstown
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
4285 Maryridge Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

4285 Maryridge Drive

4285 Mary Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4285 Mary Ridge Dr, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Single Family Home in Randallstown - Property Id: 295963

This Fully Renovated Wonderful Single Family Home has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, Master suite has en suite bath room. Property boasts a Large Living room, Dining Room, Huge Kitchen, a Den, 1 car garage, Large backyard with Shed and more... Everything inside is new and this house was immaculately done!!!
Open House will be held Friday, 6/5/20 from 4-8pm and Saturday, 6/6/20 from 2-7. All showings are by appointment to avoid overcrowding and MASKS ARE A MUST!! (Please contact me directly to schedule an appointment or with any questions.
Please come see this before it's GGOONNEE!!!!!!!

Open House Tomorrow and Saturday from 4-8, and 2-7
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295963
Property Id 295963

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4285 Maryridge Drive have any available units?
4285 Maryridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 4285 Maryridge Drive have?
Some of 4285 Maryridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4285 Maryridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4285 Maryridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4285 Maryridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4285 Maryridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 4285 Maryridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4285 Maryridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4285 Maryridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4285 Maryridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4285 Maryridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4285 Maryridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4285 Maryridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4285 Maryridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4285 Maryridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4285 Maryridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4285 Maryridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4285 Maryridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

