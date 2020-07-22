All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD

4111 Springsleigh Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4111 Springsleigh Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Buy, Rent, or rent-to own! For the rent and rent to own information and to see if you will qualify, ask your agent to send you the info in the agent notes in this listing. If you do not have an agent email idealinvestmentinc@gmail.com and the link will be sent to you. With 2600square feet of updated finishes and appliances on a quiet street in a quiet area, this is the perfect family home! 2 car driveway, 4 LARGE bedrooms, master suite, huge family room and eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new floors, paint and carpet. Oversized back yard, partially fenced with shed and beautiful deck accessed through the french doors on the main floor bonus room/dining room/game room. Spacious open lower level with outside access, an extra storage room, office or bedroom and good sized laundry room/storage. Seller will give credit to repaint or repaint at buyers request in contract. Buyer will also give credit towards the buyers closing costs to save them money upfront.Come see this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have any available units?
4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have?
Some of 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD offers parking.
Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRandallstown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Randallstown Apartments with BalconiesRandallstown Apartments with Parking
Randallstown Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University