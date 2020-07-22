4111 SPRINGSLEIGH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking

Buy, Rent, or rent-to own! For the rent and rent to own information and to see if you will qualify, ask your agent to send you the info in the agent notes in this listing. If you do not have an agent email idealinvestmentinc@gmail.com and the link will be sent to you. With 2600square feet of updated finishes and appliances on a quiet street in a quiet area, this is the perfect family home! 2 car driveway, 4 LARGE bedrooms, master suite, huge family room and eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new floors, paint and carpet. Oversized back yard, partially fenced with shed and beautiful deck accessed through the french doors on the main floor bonus room/dining room/game room. Spacious open lower level with outside access, an extra storage room, office or bedroom and good sized laundry room/storage. Seller will give credit to repaint or repaint at buyers request in contract. Buyer will also give credit towards the buyers closing costs to save them money upfront.Come see this won't last long!