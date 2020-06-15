4104 HUNTERS HILL CIRCLE

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Just the town home you've been looking for . 3-Level large town home in the extremely desired community of Foxridge/Owings Mills area. Sought after Elementary School District. Enter into a marble foyer to an open kitchen with breakfast bar. 3 extra large bedrooms with deep closets including a huge master bedroom suite that covers the entire 2nd level. Rent includes water bill. This is a must see. Now Available. Click here to apply: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/pmimarylandsolutions_pminc_template/tenantApplication.action