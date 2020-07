Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Fairly new TownHome in the Carriage Hill Community. 3 Levels, One Car Garage, Master Bedroom has cathedral ceilings, 2 full bathrooms on the third level with bedrooms. 1/2 bath on the second level with living room, kitchen, dining room, and sunroom. The other 1/2 bath is on the first floor with a recreation room.