7104 Aquinas Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/05/19 4BD, 2BA SF Home Near Major Commuter Routes! - Property Id: 120966



Available June 5th, 2019. The home will have new carpet and fresh paint, prior to new tenant occupancy. All credit considered, but good rental history a must! Spacious 4BD, 2BA, split foyer with nearly 2000 sq ft! Great location - near major commuter routes - Route 301/Route 4. Also close to Joint Base Andrews and easy access to Southern Maryland. The main level features a semi-open floorplan and includes living room, dining room, updated kitchen and three bedrooms + one full bathroom. The lower level hosts a spacious family room, the 4th bedroom, full bathroom, plus laundry and storage room. There is a deck off the kitchen of the main level which leads to the back yard where there is plenty of space for recreation and entertainment. Vouchers accepted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120966

Property Id 120966



(RLNE4934772)