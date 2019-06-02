All apartments in Queensland
Find more places like 7104 Aquinas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queensland, MD
/
7104 Aquinas Ave
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

7104 Aquinas Ave

7104 Aquinas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7104 Aquinas Avenue, Queensland, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/05/19 4BD, 2BA SF Home Near Major Commuter Routes! - Property Id: 120966

Available June 5th, 2019. The home will have new carpet and fresh paint, prior to new tenant occupancy. All credit considered, but good rental history a must! Spacious 4BD, 2BA, split foyer with nearly 2000 sq ft! Great location - near major commuter routes - Route 301/Route 4. Also close to Joint Base Andrews and easy access to Southern Maryland. The main level features a semi-open floorplan and includes living room, dining room, updated kitchen and three bedrooms + one full bathroom. The lower level hosts a spacious family room, the 4th bedroom, full bathroom, plus laundry and storage room. There is a deck off the kitchen of the main level which leads to the back yard where there is plenty of space for recreation and entertainment. Vouchers accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120966
Property Id 120966

(RLNE4934772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Aquinas Ave have any available units?
7104 Aquinas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queensland, MD.
What amenities does 7104 Aquinas Ave have?
Some of 7104 Aquinas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Aquinas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Aquinas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Aquinas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Aquinas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Aquinas Ave offer parking?
No, 7104 Aquinas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7104 Aquinas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 Aquinas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Aquinas Ave have a pool?
No, 7104 Aquinas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Aquinas Ave have accessible units?
No, 7104 Aquinas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Aquinas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Aquinas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 Aquinas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 Aquinas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VABrock Hall, MDMarlton, MDMarlboro Village, MDRosaryville, MDClinton, MDForestville, MD
Largo, MDWalker Mill, MDKettering, MDDistrict Heights, MDCamp Springs, MDSuitland, MDSummerfield, MDLake Arbor, MDCapitol Heights, MDMitchellville, MDSilver Hill, MDPeppermill Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University