3821 RICHMOND RUN
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

3821 RICHMOND RUN

3821 Richmond Run · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Richmond Run, Queensland, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rent in style in this luxury 2br/2.5ba 2 level condo in the new Parkside at Westphalia*This beauty boast stainless steel appliances*quartz countertops*luxury vinyl flooring*island in the kitchen*bonus room/ exercise room/office*huge deck*laundry room on upper level*1 car garage*only utility bill for tenant is electric*water/community center/pool all included*no grass cutting!*$50 application fee per person 18 years and older*qualifying income is $75,000*need good credit*small pets allowed under 25lbs w/pet deposit*call for an appointment*no showing until after 5/20*no decisions will be made until after the property has been viewed*Thank You for your patience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have any available units?
3821 RICHMOND RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queensland, MD.
What amenities does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have?
Some of 3821 RICHMOND RUN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 RICHMOND RUN currently offering any rent specials?
3821 RICHMOND RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 RICHMOND RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 RICHMOND RUN is pet friendly.
Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN offer parking?
Yes, 3821 RICHMOND RUN offers parking.
Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 RICHMOND RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have a pool?
Yes, 3821 RICHMOND RUN has a pool.
Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have accessible units?
No, 3821 RICHMOND RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 RICHMOND RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 RICHMOND RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 RICHMOND RUN does not have units with air conditioning.

