3821 RICHMOND RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rent in style in this luxury 2br/2.5ba 2 level condo in the new Parkside at Westphalia*This beauty boast stainless steel appliances*quartz countertops*luxury vinyl flooring*island in the kitchen*bonus room/ exercise room/office*huge deck*laundry room on upper level*1 car garage*only utility bill for tenant is electric*water/community center/pool all included*no grass cutting!*$50 application fee per person 18 years and older*qualifying income is $75,000*need good credit*small pets allowed under 25lbs w/pet deposit*call for an appointment*no showing until after 5/20*no decisions will be made until after the property has been viewed*Thank You for your patience!