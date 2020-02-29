All apartments in Queen Anne's County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:32 PM

223 BROAD STREET

223 Broad St · No Longer Available
Location

223 Broad St, Queen Anne's County, MD 21628

Amenities

fireplace
extra storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished (or unfurnished) room for rent. Price is for one bedroom and shared common area. Rent includes wifi and utilities. Interview required. No smoking. No pets. Must have references . OWNER real is estate agent. Extra storage is available in basement. Short term considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 BROAD STREET have any available units?
223 BROAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Anne's County, MD.
What amenities does 223 BROAD STREET have?
Some of 223 BROAD STREET's amenities include fireplace, extra storage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
223 BROAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 223 BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Anne's County.
Does 223 BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 223 BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 223 BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 223 BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 223 BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 223 BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 223 BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 BROAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 BROAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 BROAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
