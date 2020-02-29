Furnished (or unfurnished) room for rent. Price is for one bedroom and shared common area. Rent includes wifi and utilities. Interview required. No smoking. No pets. Must have references . OWNER real is estate agent. Extra storage is available in basement. Short term considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
What amenities does 223 BROAD STREET have?
Some of 223 BROAD STREET's amenities include fireplace, extra storage, and internet access.
