queen anne s county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:26 AM
53 Apartments for rent in Queen Anne's County, MD📍
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
218 N COMMERCE STREET
218 North Commerce Street, Centreville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of IN TOWN living! Close to schools, restaurants, wharf, parks, and shopping. This home is one level living! New flooring throughout the home....just move right in!
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
733 ROBERTS STATION ROAD
733 Roberts Station Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2048 sqft
Enormous 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom brick rancher for rent! This home boasts large bedrooms, spacious living area, and even a separate dining area. A full, unfinished basement provides ample storage opportunity.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR
5002 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Super nice, bright and clean townhouse located in a small development, minutes from the Bay Bridge. The large open great room has plenty of room to have a formal dining area.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
309 BLUE BAY RD
309 Blue Bay Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6550 sqft
Panoramic views of Chesapeake Bay & Bridge on 2.75 Kent Island acres. 180' of waterfront, 100' pier w/ lg deck & private tidal beach. Natural sunlight flows through this 4BR/4.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
204 SHIPPING CREEK DR #A
204 Shipping Creek Drive, Queen Anne's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming fully furnished apartment overlooking Pool, Water. Fish, Crab. Near Great Bike Trails, Public Golf Course w/Driving Range, Waterfront Parks & Beaches. Access to Pool Table and Exercise area.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1852 sqft
OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. Beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
721 CLOVERFIELDS DR
721 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great CLOVERFIELDS Community near the bridge! Currently undergoing some updating in the Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room will be ready for move in by 6/24.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
131 RADCLIFFE ROAD
131 Radcliffe Road, Grasonville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Queen Anne's County
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
27041 PRESQUILE ROAD
27041 Presquile Road, Talbot County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27041 PRESQUILE ROAD in Talbot County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
510 CANNON STREET
510 Cannon St, Chestertown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Located just a short walk from Washington College and downtown shops, the Wilmer Park walking trail runs behind this home. $1200 fee covers both rent and all utilities except phone-TV-Internet.
Results within 5 miles of Queen Anne's County
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
9545 QUAIL HOLLOW DR #205
9545 Quail Hollow Drive, Talbot County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous Quail Hollow unit , one of the few with a screened porch to enjoy the beautiful golf course views.The two bathrooms and powder room have been updated. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Queen Anne's County
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,540
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
Arnold
1103 Riverboat Court
1103 Riverboat Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Whispering Woods. Kitchen with large picture window. Separate Dining Room. Living Room with wooded view. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Unfinished lower level with walkout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
7 A-3 Spa Creek Landing
3 Spa Creek Landing, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
7 A-3 Spa Creek Landing Available 08/01/20 7 A3 Spa Creek Landing - 7A 3 Spa Creek Landing Annapolis, MD 21403 Annapolis Waterfront Condo! This great 3rd floor condo is located in the gated Shearwater Community in Eastport with a fabulous deck
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
3548 SARATOGA AVENUE
3548 Saratoga Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1566 sqft
**Due to high interest, we will be hosting an open house by appointment only on Friday, July 24th from 2:00-6:00pm. Please contact the listing agent for an appointment. Face masks are required for your visit for COVID safety.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
21 DEAN STREET
21 Dean Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1060 sqft
Welcome to this charming, upgraded 2 bed, 1.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
916 KING JAMES LANDING ROAD
916 King James Landing Road, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2636 sqft
Stunning brick colonial home with a contemporary flare has been upgraded throughout in meticulous detail! This light filled, 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1651 PLEASANT PLAINS
1651 Pleasant Plains Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Looks like Hansel and Gretel lived here...lovely home with charm, large homesite, pastures (2) 1small, 1 large, 3 stall stable, 3 fenced kennels, gazebo for relaxing, very large inground pool, fish pond w fountain and large deck for summer dinners.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Queen Anne's County start at $1,350/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Queen Anne's County area include University of Delaware, Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Salisbury University, and Anne Arundel Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City have apartments for rent.
