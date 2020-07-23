/
talbot county
23 Apartments for rent in Talbot County, MD📍
27041 PRESQUILE ROAD
27041 Presquile Road, Talbot County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27041 PRESQUILE ROAD in Talbot County. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 S HARRISON STREET
27 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 S HARRISON STREET in Easton. View photos, descriptions and more!
9545 QUAIL HOLLOW DR #205
9545 Quail Hollow Drive, Talbot County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous Quail Hollow unit , one of the few with a screened porch to enjoy the beautiful golf course views.The two bathrooms and powder room have been updated. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms.
7937 MAIDEN POINT COURT
7937 Maiden Point Ct, Easton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2512 sqft
Open-concept two-story home in Easton Village with water views of the Tred Avon River and a deeded, deep water boat slip with lift. 3 bedroom, 3.
105 PLEASANT STREET
105 Pleasant Street, Oxford, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1734 sqft
Fabulous location in downtown Oxford with water views of the Tred Avon River.
12 SE DUKES AVE
12 Dukes Avenue, Easton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
***Available In July***Come check out this Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in downtown Easton. This home comes furnished with modern upgrade.
26525 NORTH POINT ROAD
26525 North Point Road, Talbot County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3178 sqft
This quality built home on just over 6 acres off of the Tred Avon River offers privacy, deep water at the dock with boatlift, 2 car attached garage, and much more. Also offered for sale. Tenant occupied.
700 CATTAIL COVE
700 Cattail Cove, Cambridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1490 sqft
Waterfront Condo - Dorchester model - 2 Bedroom 2 bath unit overlooking Cambridge Creek. Large kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar.
40 ACADEMY ST #204
40 Academy St, Dorchester County, MD
1 Bedroom
$599
***55 an older community*** State of Maryland 2020 Income Limits is $27,400 a year.
401 N SEAWAY CT
401 Seaway Lane, Cambridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gated community with pool and walking path ..Fully furnished townhome...facing Marina on Cambridge Creek 2 balconies, 1 off mstr bdrm, 1 off sunroom off kitchen..large main level Family room with sliders to back porch.
113 GARDEN LN #1
113 Garden Ln, Algonquin, MD
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 GARDEN LN #1 in Algonquin. View photos, descriptions and more!
218 N COMMERCE STREET
218 North Commerce Street, Centreville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of IN TOWN living! Close to schools, restaurants, wharf, parks, and shopping. This home is one level living! New flooring throughout the home....just move right in!
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR
5002 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Super nice, bright and clean townhouse located in a small development, minutes from the Bay Bridge. The large open great room has plenty of room to have a formal dining area.
204 SHIPPING CREEK DR #A
204 Shipping Creek Drive, Queen Anne's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming fully furnished apartment overlooking Pool, Water. Fish, Crab. Near Great Bike Trails, Public Golf Course w/Driving Range, Waterfront Parks & Beaches. Access to Pool Table and Exercise area.
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1852 sqft
OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. Beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.
721 CLOVERFIELDS DR
721 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great CLOVERFIELDS Community near the bridge! Currently undergoing some updating in the Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room will be ready for move in by 6/24.
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
24690 MEETING HOUSE RD #3
24690 Meeting House Road, Caroline County, MD
Studio
$1,330
4000 to 12000 sf of flex space available for $4.00 NNN in a block building with separate meter, OH doors, high ceilings, and fenced lot.
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
131 RADCLIFFE ROAD
131 Radcliffe Road, Grasonville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance.
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Talbot County area include Towson University, Salisbury University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, and University of Baltimore. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City have apartments for rent.
