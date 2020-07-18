All apartments in Potomac
9908 Bentcross Drive
9908 Bentcross Drive

9908 Bentcross Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9908 Bentcross Dr, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Custom Potomac 11,000 Sq. ft + Mansion w/ Pool on 2.3 acres - This MAGNIFICENT Falconhurst Estate on 2.3 PRIVATE acres on quiet cul-de-sac! Dramatic 2-story Foyer & floating staircase, 10 arched doorways, 6 LARGE Bedrooms with En-suite Baths, Stunning State-of-the Art Theatre, Gorgeous 2-Story Great Rm w/ 20' Ceilings, Updated Kitchen & Custom Millwork,

Heated Pool, Cabana/Guest House with room for staff, 7 Car Garage, Close in Potomac, some furniture can stay as needed.

Embassies Welcome! Long Term Lease Available. [custom built by Gene May]
House your car collection in style !!

(RLNE5152227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Bentcross Drive have any available units?
9908 Bentcross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9908 Bentcross Drive have?
Some of 9908 Bentcross Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9908 Bentcross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Bentcross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Bentcross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9908 Bentcross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9908 Bentcross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9908 Bentcross Drive offers parking.
Does 9908 Bentcross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 Bentcross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Bentcross Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9908 Bentcross Drive has a pool.
Does 9908 Bentcross Drive have accessible units?
No, 9908 Bentcross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Bentcross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 Bentcross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Bentcross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Bentcross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
