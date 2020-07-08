9716 BRIMFIELD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful bright and light home. This home offers great design, great space, great neighborhood & great location! Situated on a cul-de-sac with a gorgeous flat backyard, this home has it all. From the open living room and dining room, to renovated kitchen, brand new lower level bathroom, floor to ceiling windows, stone fireplace in the family room to the outside deck. Every bedroom in the home is en-suite and offers ample closet space. Hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels. The lower level offers a great recreation space, additional room/den with full bath. Freshly painted, Minutes to Potomac Village, Great Falls, DC and VA. For sale and/or rent.