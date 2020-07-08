All apartments in Potomac
9716 BRIMFIELD CT

9716 Brimfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

9716 Brimfield Court, Potomac, MD 20854
Heritage Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful bright and light home. This home offers great design, great space, great neighborhood & great location! Situated on a cul-de-sac with a gorgeous flat backyard, this home has it all. From the open living room and dining room, to renovated kitchen, brand new lower level bathroom, floor to ceiling windows, stone fireplace in the family room to the outside deck. Every bedroom in the home is en-suite and offers ample closet space. Hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels. The lower level offers a great recreation space, additional room/den with full bath. Freshly painted, Minutes to Potomac Village, Great Falls, DC and VA. For sale and/or rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have any available units?
9716 BRIMFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have?
Some of 9716 BRIMFIELD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 BRIMFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
9716 BRIMFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 BRIMFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT offers parking.
Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have a pool?
No, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT does not have a pool.
Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9716 BRIMFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9716 BRIMFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.

